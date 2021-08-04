Vietnam to carry out general education program

A teacher is attending the online training course

Presently, 21 districts and Thu Duc City (HCMC) are implementing many solutions to ensure resources to implement the new program.

Currently, most of the districts, teachers of grades 1 and 2 for the 2021-2022 school year have completed the online training course of the 2018 curriculum. Specifically, from July 19-24, textbook publishers organized the online training course for teachers of grades 1 and 2 according to the 2018 curriculum. Each teacher participated in the training course under the direct supervision of the principal.

Deputy Director of the city Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that principals are responsible for assigning teachers who missed the first refresher course to attend the next training session before August 10, 2021. Teachers who have completed online training and are assessed as "pass" by the principal are eligible to participate in face-to-face training course organized by the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City. The face-to-face training course will take place after the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

He noticed that teachers who do not participate or do not meet the requirements will not be assigned to teach grades 1 and 2 in the 2021-2022 school year. Previously, from July 12 to July 16, administrators and teachers of grades 1 and 2 of primary schools in Ho Chi Minh City fostered themselves through studying documents, watching video clips provided by textbooks publishers. Teachers are only allowed to participate in online training when they have completed self-training and are assessed by the software system or their principal as "pass" according to the new program’s criteria.

For grade 6, from July 29, English teachers will participate in an online training course through the lms.hcm.edu.vn system platform of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, with the option of each bridge point being a teacher. Previously, from July 14, teachers in other subjects participated in online training. Teachers having joined the examination board for the first round of the high school graduation exam in 2021 missing the online training course will learn later. At the same time, in order to implement the Project "Improving the capacity, knowledge, and skills of applying informatics for high school students in Ho Chi Minh City in accordance with international standards in the 2021-2030 period", in August 2021, the Center for Information and Education Programs will organize online training courses for educational administrators and teachers on the subject of Informatics in the 2018 National Curriculum.

In the middle of last week, the People's Committee of District 1 issued a decision approving the Project on ensuring facilities for preschool and general education programs in the 2021-2025 academic year in District 1. Accordingly, the locality authority is determined to have enough school facilities and equipment for the implementation of the preschool education program and the educational program according to the roadmap for reforming the curriculum and textbooks.

In Go Vap District, the school year 2021-2022, the locality has no new preschool, primary and secondary schools, but just only 12 new classrooms have been added at Vo Thi Sau Primary School to increase study space for students. Thus, in the coming school year, Ward 9 and Ward 12 in Go Vap District do not have public primary schools.

Similarly, District 12 and Binh Chanh District which are under high pressure on mechanical population growth, will not have any newly- built schools in the next school year.

A representative of the Bureau of Education and Training in Binh Tan District said that from now until the end of 2021, the district planned to build 30 new classrooms to meet the needs of people's learning. In the period from 2022 to 2025, the locality will invest in building 48 new school projects at all levels with 1,072 classrooms. To achieve that goal, the People's Committee of the district has reviewed and recommended the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to relocate the public land that is not used effectively as the land fund for the construction of schools and classes.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan