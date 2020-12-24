Vietnam to continue developing its math ecosystem

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha stated in the meeting that the national key program to develop math has been able to attract the participation of 315 international mathematicians from 27 nations and 76 Vietnamese ones. Many of them are renowned in their own field.

Politburo member Nguyen Thien Nhan insisted that the human resources development in math means a focus on IT, AI, and automation. He then pointed out applied math as the weakness in math development in Vietnam, saying that it should receive more attention.

He also mentioned the necessity to promote the growth of a math ecosystem in the country.

In addition, the national key program to develop mathematics should identify specific monitoring indexes, while VIASM should form a close collaboration with the two major cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City for a stable growth.

