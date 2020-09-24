Vietnam wins four medals at IOI 2020

Bui Hong Duc, a 12th-grade student at the Natural Science High School for Gifted Students under the Hanoi National University won gold medal.



Vu Hoang Kien, 12th grader and Le Quang Huy, 11th grader from High School for Gifted Students, Ha Noi University of Science under Vietnam National University earned silver medals.

The bronze medal went to Tran Quang Thanh, a 12th grade student at the High School for Gifted Students under the Hanoi National University of Education.

This year’s competition was held in an online format as a result of novel coronavirus outbreaks.

IOI 2020 is hosted by the National University of Singapore (NUS) School of Computing.

The annual International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) is one of the most prestigious computer science competitions for secondary school and high school students around the world. The first IOI was held in 1989 in Pravetz in Bulgaria.

Each participating country selects a team of up to four contestants to represent their nation. The team, accompanied by a team leader and deputy leader, will compete in a two-day competition. Each contestant competes individually to maximize their score by solving three algorithmic problems within five hours.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh