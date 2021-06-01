Vietnamese alumni in Australia join hands to help poor children at home

VAA members participate in a painting auction to raise funds for disadvantaged children in Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam)



The donations were made at a May 30 get-together hosted by the Vietnam Alumni Association in Australia (VAA)’s chapter in New South Wales state to celebrate its first birth anniversary.

Attending the event were more than 100 Vietnamese alumni, family members and friends who are living and working in Sydney and surrounding areas.

VAA Vice President Ho Minh Giang reviewed the main activities of the association and Vietnamese alumni in Australia over the past year, saying its members have implemented many practical community activities such as supporting flood-affected people in the central region, presenting scholarships to poor children in Vietnam, and helping Vietnamese students stuck in Australia during the pandemic.

VAA was established in May 2020 following the idea of alumnus Nguyen Thanh Hai, who is currently President of the association, and some alumni of Monash and Swinburne Universities in Victoria with the aim of connecting generations of Vietnamese alumni in Australia.