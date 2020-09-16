  1. Education

Vietnamese student-designed helmet wins ICAN

The Vietnamese students’ coronavirus-proof helmet for preventing viral infections has won the fifth International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (ICAN).

The Vihelm helmet – combination of Vietnam and helmet – was designed by Do Trong Minh Duc, an overseas 11-grade student in the US’s Montverde Academy and Tran Nguyen Khanh An, a student of Chu Van An High School in Hanoi.
The design was assigned by inventor Nguyen Dinh Nam while Duc returned to Vietnam during the coronavirus pandemic in May.
The helmet was introduced at hospitals such as Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City and Vinmec. After it won the golden prize at ICAN and after it was displayed at the United Nation Development Program’s forum, some companies from South Korea proposed to invest in manufacturing Vihelm helmet.

By Kim Loan - Translated by Anh Quan

