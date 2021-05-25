Vietnamese students earns highest grade at IPhO 2021

All eight students of Vietnamese team win medals and certificates of merit at IdPhO 2021.

Quan won a gold medal and a certificate of merit from the APhO Chair for his excellent performance at the online competition.



According to the Ministry of Education and Training, all eight students of Vietnamese team won medals and certificates of merit at the IPhO 2021.

The gold medalists are 12th-graders, Nguyen Manh Quan and Tran Quang Vinh of Hanoi’s Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.

The silver medal winner is Bui Thanh Tan from the Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An Province.

Three bronze medals went to Nguyen Trong Thuan of the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa Province, Le Minh Hoang of the Hanoi University of Science’s High School for Gifted, Nguyen Hoang Nam of the Hanoi’s Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.

Trang Dao Cong Minh of the Hanoi University of Science’s High School for Gifted and Nguyen Dac Tien of the Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted in Bac Ninh Province won certificates of merit.

It is the first time that a student of Vietnamese team get the highest point at the International Physics Olympiad.

The 21st APhO was planned to be held in 2020 but the outbreak of SARS-COV-2 has postponed it to 2021.

Though Taiwan (China) has well-controlled the spreading of COVID-19 virus, the pandemic’s surge forces it to host the APhO online. The event attracted 181 contestants from 23 countries and territories worldwide. Started in 1967, the event becomes an annual physics competition for high school students.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh