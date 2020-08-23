Vietnamese students grab six medals at APIO 2020

Bui Hong Duc from High School for Gifted Students – Vietnam National University in Hanoi won the gold medal.



Vu Hoang Kien, Le Quang Huy, Nguyen Dinh Phuc of High School for Gifted Students – Vietnam National University in Hanoi and Tran Quang Thanh of High School for Gifted Students at Hanoi National University of Education scooped silver medals.

Dao Quang Thai Duong of Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in Hai Phong City got the bronze medal.

The APIO was held online on August 15 with the participation of 717 students from 31 countries and territories in the South Asian and Western Pacific region, including 15 Vietnamese contestants. 241 official students who got the highest marks in their nations were selected. Among them, 120 contestants won awards, including 6 Vietnamese students winning medals.





By Staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh