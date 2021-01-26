Vietnamese students win 20 medals at Int’l Mathematics and Science Olympiad

They claimed two golds, five silvers, and four bronzes in maths and five silvers and four bronzes in science.



IMSO 2021 was held from January 21 to 24, with Indonesia as host. Contestants participated online, because of COVID-19, with the event broadcast live.



Exclusively for students under 13, the Olympiad brought together contestants from 15 countries and territories worldwide.



At IMSO 2019, Vietnamese students brought home 15 gold, 14 silver, and seven bronze medals.