Vietnamese students win four gold medals at Int’l Chemistry Olympiad 2020

All four members of the team won medals, including Ly Hai Dang, a 12th grader from Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong; Nguyen Hoang Duong, a 11th grade student of High School for Gifted Students of Hanoi University of Science, Vietnam National University; Pham Trung Quoc Anh, a 12th grader of Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students in Nghe An Province; and Dam Thi Minh Trang, a 12th grader from Le Hong Phong High School for Gifted Students in northern Nam Dinh Province.



Because of the pandemic, candidates took the remote exam.

In 2019, Vietnam won two gold and two silver medals at the recent 51st International Chemistry Olympiad, ranking fifth among participating countries.

The 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2020 attracted contestants from 60 countries and territories across the world.

The International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) is an annual competition for the world's most talented chemistry students at the secondary school level. Nations around the world send a team of four students, who are tested on their knowledge of chemistry and skills in a five-hour laboratory practical and five-hour written theoretical examination.

The first IChO was held in Prague, former Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic) in 1968. The event has been held every year since then, with the exception of 1971.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh