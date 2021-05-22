Vietnamese students win third prize at REGENERON ISEF 2021

The winning prizes hopefully pave the way for the country’s scientific research quality improvement and project making for international and national contests.





REGENERON ISEF 2021 winners

Students Pham Du Linh and Nguyen Duc An of Han Thuyen High School in the Northern Province of Bac Ninh won the third prize with project Robot arms for disabled people having hand paralysis at Engineering Mechanics category.

The project "Psychological difficulties in online learning of high school students" of schoolers Hoang Viet Phuc and Vu Phuong Mai, students of Lao Cai High School for the Gifted in the Northern Province of Lao Cai, and the project "Stimulating mathematical thinking through a system of geometry exercises and games designed with Scratch software" of students Huynh Dang Khoa and Le Anh Chau at Nguyen Tri Phuong Secondary School in the Central Province of Thua province Thien-Hue won the special prizes awarded by Science - Technology and Enterprise organizations.

With this result, Vietnam is one of 34 countries and territories having winning projects of the contest and the Southeast Asian country is one of 81 participants in REGENERON ISEF 2021.

In 2021, the ISEF 2021 competition called "REGENERON ISEF 2021", was held online in the United States, from May 3 to 6.

This year's competition attracted 1,893 students from 81 countries and territories with 1,431 projects. Vietnam has 7 projects participating in REGENERON ISEF 2021.

The REGENERON ISEF 2021 organizer highly appreciated that Vietnam has widely launched scientific research as well as organized an annual Science and Technology Contest for high school students.

Out of 141 projects at the national science and engineering competitions for high school students in the school year 2020-2021, seven projects were selected to participate in REGENERON ISEF 2021 this year. Of tens of thousands of projects implemented in schools, more than 5,000 projects were sent to Science and Technology competitions.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan