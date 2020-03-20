Ha Anh Phuong, who teach English in Huong Can Senior High School, entered top 50 finalists 2020 of the Global Teacher Prize, a US $1 million award presented annually to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession.



Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha yesterday sent a letter of congratulations to the female teacher.

Before, the top 50 finalists 2020 had been announced in London.

The Top 50 come from all corners of the globe. From teaching in remote towns and villages to inner-city schools, they advocate for inclusivity and for child rights, integrate migrants into classrooms, and nurture their students’ abilities and confidence. They are all champions for change and are inspiring their students and communities around them.

In his letter, Mr. Nha affirmed that the prize brings joy and pride not only to Phuong and the education sector of Phu Tho Province, but also Vietnam’s education sector. He also congratulated teaching staffs and schoolers of Huong Can School.

Huong Can School is located in the most disadvantaged district of Phu Tho Province with 85 percent of students from ethnic minorities. But the school has been prominent volunteer in teaching and learning reform.

With great devotion, passion and active application of IT, Phuong has helped her students from lower classes to get access to advanced educations in the world.

Education Minister Nha also affirmed education sector has been changing thoroughly and the sector needs teachers with great dedication like Phuong who serve as a huge source of encouragement for students and teachers nationwide.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong