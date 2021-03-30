The project is a part of the Genuine Software Initiative of Microsoft which has been initiated from 2020 with the aim to deal with increasing challenges as the coronavirus pandemic has spurred a global economic crisis.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Chief of Mission Vietnam Park Mihyung emphasized that digital skills are necessary in modern society. If laborers can’t access opportunities to improve their skills, there will be a higher likelihood that they will be left behind. The coronavirus pandemic has shown the relevance of digital skills in the Covid-19 era.

Moreover, the emergence of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is being accelerated by the measures and solutions governments and organizations are adopting in their efforts to maintain business and operational continuity.

Phan Tu Quyen , Chief Marketing and Operations Officer at Microsoft Vietnam, said that the project will build an online digital study-based approach in a bid to create learning chance of basic digital skills and access for roughly 3,000 migrant laborers in industrial parks and export processing zones as well as graduates in the southern provinces of Binh Duong , Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City.