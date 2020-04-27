Vietnam’s Ton Duc Thang university listed in THE World University Rankings

Additionally, Hanoi University of Science and Technology was also ranked in the top 301-400 in World university rankings.



The criteria for a university to be able to participate in this Rankings include: Scientific research and international publication rate; learners trained in teaching profession; educational activities for the community; policies to support learners for lifelong learning.

Accordingly, the top 200 universities with the most prestigious pedagogical quality in the world are Sydney University and Monash University in Australia, Oulu University in Finland, and Kyung Hee University in South Korea.