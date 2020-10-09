Virtual New Zealand education fair displayed first time

The event will take place from October 18 with updates of New Zealand education creating opportunities for Vietnamese students to experience modeled classes lectured by native teachers as well as take part in seminars about courses, and exchange with alumni and students who are studying in New Zealand.

The first virtual education fair will allow visitors to access many online activities in the web to select their most suitable studying programs and online education as well as information of scholarships for foreign students who pursue education in New Zealand.

Furthermore, parents and students will have a chance to meet representatives of nearly 50 educational facilities in New Zealand who will give consultations and answers for their questions.

Within three recent years from 2017 to 2019), the number of Vietnamese students in New Zealand has been up by 80 percent.

By Minh Quan – Translated by Uyen Phuong