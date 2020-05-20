The construction includes central square , a square to place a replica of the sovereignty landmark built on Truong Sa (Spratly) Island of Truong Sa island District in the dorm section B, and a square to place a replica of the sovereignty landmark built on Hoang Sa (Paracel)) Island in the dorm section A.



A square to place a replica of the sovereignty landmark was designed with concentric circles towards the landmark manifesting the solidarity of Vietnamese people. In the center is the image of Vietnam’s flag. The landmark is as big as the real one in the Truong Sa (Spratly) Island.

University president Huynh Thanh Dat said the construction plays a significant role in political and ideological education as well as it will be an ideal destination to receive visitors to the school.





By Hung Thanh - Translated by Dan Thuy