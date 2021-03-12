Vocational training sector in HCMC achieves fruitful result

In a talk with Sai Gon Giai Phong reporters, Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan informed that some 393 vocational training institutions are located in the southern metropolis including 57 three-year colleges, 64 intermediate schools and 272 other continuous education facilities.

Despite a decline in the number of schools, enrolment in these schools maintained stable compared to the same period last year as 450,000 students registered to study in these schools.



Last year, 142,000 employees from these schools took part in labor market. The proportion of trained employees was 14.83 percent in four major industries; 82,49 percent in nine service businesses and 2.6 percent in eight other sectors, as he said.

According to Mr. Tan, good result of the education sector in HCMC was attributable to great investment in facilities purchasing machines and equipment for training as well as connecting with enterprises to ensure employability for graduate students.

In the end of 2020, several vocational training schools have been assessed its quality. The sector strives that 13 out of 14 public special schools will complete its quality assessment.

Departments, agencies and people’s committees in all levels in HCMC have implemented the government’s policies and decrees and the direction of the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs upon restructuring of management system in a bid to improve vocational training quality. Specifically, they have issued guideline to transfer the management power in this field from the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Construction, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Information and Communications and local administrations to the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Mr. Tan said.

However, he pointed out that there have still been inadequacies in management between departments, sectors and local administrations. Specifically, the Department of Education and Training is still managing five vocational training colleges and three intermediate schools while the Department of Industry and Trade is monitoring one school, the Department of Culture and Sports is overseeing one college and the Department of Construction is administrating one college.

Therefore, planning and investment in these special schools are facing difficulties because there have been discrepancies between departments and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs resulting in a complex and time-consuming paperwork of investment policies.

He revealed the sector set goal of training 371,000 students and 5,800 laborers from rural districts this year. To achieve the set goal, the sector must improve its quality as well as spread good points of vocational training and link with enterprises in training and to increase participation, employability, probability of employment for graduates from vocational education institutions.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan