Writing contest about teachers, schools finds champion

Since the first launch in 2018, this annual contest has aimed at honoring enthusiastic teachers and outstanding educational institutes that have greatly contributed to the national educational reform.

Since September 2020, when this year’s contest kicked off, the organization board has received 80,000 papers from people nationwide, each of which is a moving story about teachers. Those stories reflect the appreciation and respect of learners towards their own dear teachers.

The organization board selected 143 excellent papers for the final round. From them, 16 most touching stories were chosen for awards, including 14 individual and 2 teams.

The champion of the contest is Phan Thi Thu Trang, lecturer from the Academy of Politics and People’s Public Security with the story ‘Ms. Hien’.

Besides excellent content, innovative display styles are highly appreciated in the contest. For example, Hoang Mai Linh, an eleventh grader from Cam Pha High School in Quang Ninh Province, designed a wooden standing carved with a boat and the image of her teacher to hold her contest paper. Or the careful and beautiful Kraft paper design with the hand written story by Nguyen Trung Kien from People’s Security University.

In the awards ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do stated that the enthusiastic participation in the contest reveals the important role of teachers and schools in the growth and characteristic forming of a person.

“This is a great encouragement for the teaching staff in the whole country, especially in this challenging time of educational reform”, said Deputy Minister Do.

He further commented that it is the responsibility of a teacher to guide his or her students to fully develop their morality – knowledge – physical health – arts appreciation. This will turn them into a good citizen in the future.

To fulfill this fundamental task, besides their own effort, teachers do need the understanding and empathy of the community, suitable supporting policies from the authorities.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Vien Hong