Writing essay contest nurtures schoolers’ soul

The final round was yesterday held in Tran Dai Nghia high school for gifted students.



The contest has contributed to the love for writing beautiful handwriting. This year, 150 students of junior high schools in 24 districts participated in the contest. Competitors experienced four activities including “Lang nghe loi moi goi cua sach” ( Listening to books’ invitation), “Lang nghe loi thi tham cua trai tim” ( Listening to the whisper of your heart), “Lang nghe loi tam su cua thien nhien” ( Listening to nature’s word) and painting contest.

In the “Lang loi moi goi cua sach” ( Listening to books’ invitation) activity, students paid visit to Tran Dai Nghia’s smart library and introduction of history of formation and meaning of the World Book Day and the Vietnam’s Book Day. Students can enjoy reading different books.

In the “Lang nghe loi thi tham cua trai tim” ( Listening to the whisper of your heart), students were blindfolded to disguise as a blind person. The activity helped students to understand difficulties and losses of their blind peers; then they would sympathy with others.

Students played as an animal lost in polluted land with full of plastic bags in the “Lang nghe loi tam su cua thien nhien” ( Listening to nature’s word). The activity aimed to teach students impacts of environmental pollution from which they will keep and protect environment and nature.

In painting contest, students worked in group to paint a picture to send a message to people around them.

The prize-giving ceremony will take place on January 15 as planned.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong