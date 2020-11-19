​Young female scientist given Young Outstanding Research Prize in Physics

Le Thi Cam Tu has been working at Ton Duc Thang University since October 2018. In 2019, she successfully defended her doctoral dissertation at HCMC University of Science under the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City.



So far, she has written eight research works in International Scientific Indexing including two in Physical Review A, the premier journal in the field of atomic, molecular, and optical physics of the American Physical Society.

Young scientist Cam Tu was given the 2020 Young Research Prize for her two research works. The first is on the effect of the dynamic core-electron polarization of CO molecules on high-order harmonic generation. The second one is the influence of dynamic core-electron polarization on the structural minimum in high-order harmonics of CO2 molecules.

By Thanh Minh - Translated by Anh Quan