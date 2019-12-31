100 people hospitalized after eating donated food in Lam Dong

The Department of health in Lam Dong yesterday reported the incident in Me Linh Commune. According to the report, a charity group from Ho Chi Minh City provided a charity meal including instant noodles, eggs, sterilized sausages, milk, vegetables for 250 local residents in Thuc Nghiem village.



However, the children were hospitalized with symptoms including nausea, dizziness, vomiting, and fatigue at 7 PM on the same day and they were rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

108 people including nine adults and 99 children were experiencing food poisoning

Because the charity group from Ho Chi Minh City had not asked for permission from local authorities before handing out the food to the residents, local administration did not the charity meal until the incident took place.

All people recovered on December 30.





By DOAN KIEN - Translated by UYEN PHUONG