108 Military Central Hospital has strong accomplishment in organ transplants

Specifically, the infirmary has already performed scores of organ transplants from a dead - brain donor successfully.



More than 150 physicians of the hospital took part in organ transplants on six patients, said Prof. Dr. Mai Hong Bang, Director of the hospital.



Especially, of which, surgeons have performed a 2-forearm transplant on an 18-year-old male patient who lost both arms in a bomb blast.

The two-forearm transplant is the first successful one in the Southeast Asia and is the second successful transplant of its kind performed by surgeons of the 108 Military Central Hospital.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong