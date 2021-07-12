1.1 million doses in fifth vaccination drive to be administered in two or three weeks

During the time of implementing the distance according to directive 16, the city will take advantage of the "golden" time to carry out Covid-19 vaccination activities plus screening activities and tracing investigation in the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

As scheduled, in July, the city would receive 1 million doses of the vaccine from the US funding under the Covax mechanism and 100,000 doses of Astra Zeneca from the Japanese Government's funding. In total, there will be about 1.1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for the southern city.

According to the plan in this vaccination drive, the most vulnerable people and residents in very high-risk and high-risk locations in the district will receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs. It is expected that vaccination activities will take place in two or three weeks.

The city plans to set up vaccination points at 312 grass-root health stations in districts. Moreover, the city plans to organize 630 vaccination points; as a result, 120 people will be inoculated a day.

To ensure the social distancing rule, vaccination time will take place from 8 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 20 PM daily during the drive. During the implementation of social distancing according to Directive 16, the city government together with departments will make efforts to synchronously implement measures against the Covid-19 epidemic.

Earlier, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday had a meeting with leaders of the southern metropolis on epidemic prevention in the city. The Prime Minister requested that the vaccination drive must be organized from now until the end of July effectively and safely. From now until the end of July, at least about 2 million doses of vaccine will be administered.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan