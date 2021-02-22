15 new COVID-19 cases, 90 recoveries reported, all in Hai Duong

The new cases raised the national count to 2,383. So far, Vietnam has seen 1,484 locally-transmitted cases, including 791 cases found since January 27 when a new COVID-19 wave broke out.

Also on February 21, 90 patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total recoveries to 1,717. This is the largest number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital at a time in Hai Duong in the latest outbreak.

The number of fatalities remains at 35.

Among patients still undergoing treatment, 69 have tested negative for the virus once, 39 twice and 55 thrice.

At present, a total of 123.942 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 591 in hospitals, 13,132 in state-designated establishments and 110,219 others at their residences.