20 countries order Vietnamese Covid-19 test kits

At first, a batch of SARS-CoV-2 test kits will be shipped to Iran, Finland, Malaysia and Ukraine. Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi also ordered 200,000 tests, for domestic use and donation to Italy, the European country hardest hit by the Covid-19.



The test kit researcher group are presently providing training to medical facilities in the Central City of Da Nang, Thua Thien- Hue, Hanoi and the northern provinces of Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang.

Talking about the kit developed by the Military Medical Academy in collaboration with Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company, have instantly been granted a license by the Ministry of Health for mass production, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Ta yesterday said that this product is the fruit of Vietnamese scientists’ hard work for the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic worldwide.

Currently, domestic materials are said to be enough for producing 180,000 tests (each kit consists of 50 tests) and more materials are imported for producing another 120,000 tests.

On the same day, the Ministry of Science and Technology had a meeting with scientists and health experts to discuss solutions for the sake of Covid-19 prevention.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Kinh, former Director of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, proposed the production of disinfection robots which can help cleaning in isolation chambers, prevention of cross-infection in hospitals and assist treatment to reduce the pressure on medical workers.

Dr. Pham Van Tac, Director of Department of Science, Technology and Training of the Ministry of Health, supported production of cleaning robots, robots for feeding and taking care of patients

Additionally, Prof. Dr. Le Bach Quang, Chairman of the National Science and Technology Program on application and development of advanced technologies for protection and public health care, urged to manufacture robots; produce antibodies for Covid-19 treatment; supply more ventilators as well as expand Covid-19 laboratories.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong