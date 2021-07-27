2,000 volunteers agree to participate in fight against coronavirus epidemic in HCMC

Of 2,000 volunteers, nearly 1,900 volunteers live in Ho Chi Minh City while more than 200 people are from other provinces.

Specifically, nearly 300 doctors, around 400 nurses, 200 pharmacists, and 800 people in other professions volunteered to take part in the special fight. Of them, 80 people are under 20 years old, more than 1,800 people from 20-50 years old, and more than 120 people over 50 years old.

Currently, the Department of Health is planning to assign 80 doctors and 50 nurses to the Covid-19 treatment hospital and some field hospitals to collect and treat Covid-19 patients while the rest will work at other medical facilities and districts in the city.

Prior, in his letter, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, who is the Head of the Special Standing Department of the Ministry of Health in Ho Chi Minh City, called on all healthcare workers, including medical students and retired doctors and nurses, to join hands in the country's fight against coronavirus in Ho Chi Minh City on July 24.

The special standing division of the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City called on doctors and nurses in public and private healthcare clinics, the Medical Association in Ho Chi Minh City, retired healthcare workers, medical experts, physicians, lecturers and students at medicine training schools to join volunteer activities.n

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan Qua