2021-2022 Covid-19 vaccination campaign lists priority groups

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The list of vaccination priority groups includes healthcare professionals; task force with the mission of preventing pandemic; armed forces; members of the diplomatic staff; teacher; student; custom officer; immigration officer; provider of essential services of aviation, transport, tourism, electricity and water supply and others; all those 65 years of age and over, needy people; people credited with revolutionary and social services; food seller, seller at market, employee working in construction sector.



Priority localities include affected areas, major economic centers, areas undergoing a trail for the Government’s economic development plan, cities and provinces having a large number of instrial zones and residents, localities sharing domestic and international borders with neighboring provinces and foreign countries.

Under the 2021-2022 Covid-19 vaccination drive, the health ministry expects to reach a goal of having at least 50 percent of residents aged 18 years and older fully vaccinated in 2021 and 70 percent of people have both coronavirus vaccine shots in the first quarter of 2022.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh