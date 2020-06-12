According to the administration’s report at a meeting “ Prevention of food poisoning from company kitchens” in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday, the country has recorded 48 food poisoning cases killing 22 people infecting 872 people and driving 824 people into hospitals.



Food poisoning cases are caused by Microorganism (with 8.7 percent), by natural toxic ( with 28.4 percent), by chemicals ( with 4.2 percent) and unidentified causes( 28.7 percent).

In addition to concern of unsafe food in kitchen in industrial parks and export processing zones in Ho Chi Minh City, unsafe food in schools is the most concern.

Around 1,280 company kitchens, over 400 caters and 630 canteens in schools have been operated citywide. For the period 2015-2019, the city had 22 food poisoning.

In first five months of 2020, there has been no food poisoning in the city.

The administration warned that using food with unclear indications of origin and incorrect preservation of food in caters are two of the causes of food poisoning.

Around 70 percent of food poisoning is food transported from other place by caters, according to the administration.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan