23 successful organ transplants performed by Vietnamese doctors in 13 days

Yesterday, the hospital announced its record in organ transplant history that surgeons have conducted three heart transplants, four liver transplants and 16 kidney transplants from August 30 to September 12.

Of which, eight transplants were performed from donation of living donors and 15 brain-dead donors. All patients are in stable condition now.



Furthermore, from August 28 to September 8, the hospital’s Coordination Center for Organ Transplantation encouraged relatives of brain dead patients to donate their organs which were used for two transplants on September 11 and 12.

A 33-year-old man from the North Central Province of Thanh Hoa was suffering heart failure at the last stage; therefore, a heart transplant was the only chance to save his life, said Ass. Prof. Nguyen Huu Uoc – Chief of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center.

The young man was saved after a six-hour heart transplant surgery on September 11 after doctors found a heart donated by a brain dead donor was suitable.

However, surgeon team had faced difficulties as the patient’s heart was enlarged because of his illness.

Another case was a 52-year-old man from Thanh Hoa Province also who was found have dilated cardiomyopathy since 2006 which caused end-staged heart failure since 2013. He was included in the waiting list. On September 12, the elderly man underwent heart transplant thanks to donation of organs from a 30-year-old man who was unable to recover from a traffic accident.

