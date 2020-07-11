25 percent of Vietnam’s population have heart disease, high blood pressure

The information was released by Chairman of the Vietnam Stroke Association Professor Nguyen Van Thong at a scientific seminar lately.



Worse, more young people suffer high blood pressure for recent years. According to a statistics, nearly 60 percent of people with high blood pressure have not been detected and over 80 percent of patients have not received treatment.

The Southeast Asian country has around 200,000 new cases of stroke yearly and 80 percent of them have high blood pressure.

Professor Thong said that hypertension is a chronic disease which is generally progressive. These lifelong conditions, which include heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and asthma, can be managed with simple lifestyle changes and patients have to stay on blood pressure medication forever. If you successfully control your blood pressure with a healthy lifestyle, you might avoid, delay or reduce the need for medication.

Some people stopped taking drug when their blood pressure returns to normal, they may feel that they no longer need the medication. They don’t know that normal blood pressure means the medication is doing its job; halting medication will allow blood pressure to rise again, putting the person at risk for stroke and other complications of hypertension.

Others don’t record their blood pressure daily and they are passive in preventing complications from elevated blood pressure.

Former head of the Internal Medicine ward of the National Traditional Hospital in Hanoi Dr. Nguyen Thi Van Anh said that western medicines work quickly in treating high blood pressure but they have unwanted side -effected such as rash, coughing, dizzy, breathing difficulty. Eastern medicine considers health as a balanced state versus disease as an unbalanced state as well as detoxify and strengthen people’s liver, kidney and other organs. Eastern medicines work slowly but they are safe and help to keep blood pressure stable for long time.

Therefore, the combination of Eastern and Western medicine in treatment will help control well blood pressure and improve uneasy symptoms of the condition even prevent complications including stroke.

Effective blend of western and eastern approaches is often the optimal solution for recovering from a number of illnesses.

By Minh Vuong - Translated by Uyen Phuong