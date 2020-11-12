26 imported COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday evening

The national tally has reached 1,252 cases.



Among the new cases, 25 people aged between 23 and 53 arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City from Romania on November 8.

They are being treated at HCM City’s Cu Chi Field Hospital.

Another new patient is an 18-year-old woman who returned from the US and arrived at Da Nang Airport on November 8 on Flight VN311 after transiting in Japan.

She tested negative on November 9 but took a second test one day later after developing a fever.

She has been quarantined in Da Nang and is being treated at the Lung Hospital.

Flight VN311 also carried two other positive cases.

Four COVID-19 patients who returned from Japan, Germany and Russia made a recovery on Wednesday.

161 people are being treated for COVID-19 at medical facilities nationwide. Among those, 11 have tested negative for coronavirus at least three times.

As of November 11 morning, Vietnam entered the 70th consecutive day without COVID-19 infections in the community.