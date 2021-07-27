2,764 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Tuesday morning

HCMC still has the highest number of 1,894 Covid-19 cases, followed by Dong Thap (149), Tay Ninh (144), Dong Nai (119), Binh Duong (87), Vinh Long (73), Tien Giang (63), Ben Tre (60), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (52), An Giang (43), Phu Yen (37), Khanh Hoa (26), Can Tho (17), Đak Lak (11), Kien Giang (11), Hau Giang (7), Hanoi (4), Binh Dinh (4), Tra Vinh (3), Hue (2), Ca Mau (1). There is 538 community transmission cases.



In the morning of July 27, the country has so far seen 106,908 domestic infections and 2,203 imported cases.

The number of infections reported since the fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreaks hit Vietnam from April 27 to date was 105,388 cases and 18,570 patients recovered from Covid-19. Around 5,364,440 samples were given for Covid-19 testing.

Eight localities have gone through 14 days without new infections in the community, consisting of Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Bac Kan and Nam Dinh.



Nine localities have not got cases of F1 that become F0, including Lao Cai, Ninh Binh, Kon Tum, Ha Giang, Phu Tho , Son La, Lai Chau, Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang.

The total number of 21,344 patients has been given the all-clear. Among patients under treatment, 126 severe patients have to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), 15 patients at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19 received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

On July 27, 109,234 more people received Covid-19 vaccine shots, bringing the total doses administered in the country to over 4,746,642 million. A total of 4,323,571 people have been vaccinated with one jab.









By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh