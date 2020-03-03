30 Vietnamese back from Wuhan discharged after isolation

Dr. Pham Ngoc Thach, Director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, shared that normally, people back from epidemic areas are isolated for 14 days. However, his hospital decided to quarantine these people for 21 days for safety reasons.

After this time, these 30 citizens, including 6 children from 8 months old to 14 years old and one pregnant person, still have good health, without any symptom like high fever and coughing.

All of them expressed their relief and deep gratitude for the care of the medical team in the hospital during the isolation time.

It was reported that the airplane crew taking these people back to Vietnam had their health carefully checked in this hospital.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thanh Tam