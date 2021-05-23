31 new Covid-19 cases confirmed over past 12 hours

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)



Among patients under treatment, 56 have tested negative once, 31 twice and 31 thrice. The death toll has reached 41 while 2,721 people were given the all-clear from the virus.

Among those infected locally, 29 were confirmed in Bac Ninh and two in Ninh Binh in Vietnam’s north.The new cases put the national count at 5,119, of which 2,066 cases were reported since the fourth coronavirus wave began on April 27.Up to 179,006 people who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine.On May 22, 987 more people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number of vaccine shots given to Vietnamese exceeded 1 million, with 28,961 people receiving two shots.