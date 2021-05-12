33 new local COVID-19 infections recorded, all in quarantined, sealed-off areas

The imported case, a 24-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Russia, has been quarantined upon arrival in the central city of Da Nang.







Among the domestic cases, four are at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, 13 in Vinh Phuc province, seven in Da Nang, six in Bac Giang province, and one in Lang Son province, Hanoi, and Nam Dinh province each.

All the locally infected patients are in quarantined sites or sealed-off areas, and there are no new hotbeds.

The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam stood at 3,571 as of 6am on May 12.

So far, up to 2,618 patients have recovered. Among those still under treatment, 25 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 17 others twice, and 25 thrice, said the ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration.

There are 67,877 people under quarantine nationwide at present.

On May 11, an additional 20,732 people in 36 provinces and cities were vaccinated against COVID-19, raising the total getting the jabs to 887,705 as of 4pm on the day.