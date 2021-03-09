377 health workers getting Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in stable condition

These health staffs working in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, the medical clinic in Hai Duong Town and in Kim Thanh District of the Northern Province of Hai Duong were inoculated against Covid-19 first when the country started mass vaccination with AstraZeneca shots to achieve herd immunity.



The National steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday evening confirmed 12 Covid-19 cases including one domestically-transmitted case in Hai Duong and 11 imported cases in the Southern Province of Binh Duong, Ho Chi Minh City and the South-Central Province of Ninh Thuan. All imported cases were under quarantine at arrival.

Vietnam has recorded 2,524 coronavirus cases as of Monday night, including 1,586 local infections, 938 imported cases and 35 virus-related deaths.





By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong