3,794 more Covid-19 infections reported nationwide in past 12 hours

Of which, there were 1,836 newly-detected cases in Ho Chi Minh City, 882 in Binh Duong Province, 466 in Dong Nai Province, 165 in Tien Giang, 160 in Long An, 100 in Ba Ria- Vung Tau, 62 in Vinh Long, 31 in Phu Yen, 20 in Son La, 17 in Kien Giang, 17 in Binh Dinh, 12 in Lam Dong, 11 in Dong Thap, 7 in Dak Nong, 3 in Hai Duong, 3 in Bac Lieu, 2 in Thanh Hoa.

As of this morning, a surge of Covid-19 infections across the country with a total of 197,175 was reported, including 2,338 imported cases and 194,837 local cases.From April 27 to Saturday morning, Vietnam had 193,267 Covid-19 infections. Of which, 59,558 patients were recovered from the disease.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong