3,991 new Covid-19 cases reported on July 24 morning

HCMC got the highest number of cases with 2,070 cases, followed by Long An (607), Binh Duong (523), Tien Giang (220), ), Tay Ninh (132), Dongg Nai (122), Khanh Hoa (104), Ben Tre (52), Da Nang (36), Dong Thap (29), Vinh Long (25), Vinh Phuc (18), Kien Giang (14), Phu Yen (12), Ba Ria-Vung Tau (8 ), Hau Giang (6), Hanoi (5), Hung Yen (4), Dak Lak (3).



There were 2,073 community infections.

In the morning of July 24, the Department of Health of Long An Province added 1,288 cases that were previously found in quarantine facilities in the province from July 14-22 to the list.

The country has so far seen 86,957 cases, including 84,812 domestic infections and 2,145 imported cases.

The number of infections reported since the fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreaks hit Vietnam from April 27 to date was 83,242 cases and 12,762 patients recovered from Covid-19.

Eight localities have gone through two weeks without new infections in the community, consisting of Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Bac Kan.

On July 24, 67,173 more people received Covid-19 vaccine shots, bringing the total doses administered in the country to over 4,478,757 million. A total of 4,125,156 people have been vaccinated with one jab.







By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh