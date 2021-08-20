4,000 Covid-19 patients discharged from Field Hospital No.3 in Thu Duc City

The patient posed a photo with medical staff at the Field Hospital No.3 for Covid-19 patient treatment and reception.
Currently, there are 66 patients under oxygen therapy in the hospital, including ten severer cases treated with a high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC).The Covid-19 Field Hospital No.3 initially received and treated mild and symptomatic patients of Covid-19; however, the HCMC Department of Health allowed the field hospital to receive and treat severe hospitalized cases along with equipment of around 70-100 oxygen beds.
The Covid-19 Field Hospital No.3 was put into operation at the beginning of July with a scale of over 2,500 beds. It is located at Binh Khanh Resettlement Residence in Thu Duc City's An Khanh Ward.