Of the new cases, 2,503 were found in HCMC, 868 in Binh Duong, 222 in Dong Nai, 123 in Tien Giang, 76 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, 55 in Can Tho, 48 in Vinh Long, 38 in Binh Thuan, 31 in Dong Thap, 28 in Phu Yen, 16 in Kien Giang, 11 in Dak Lak, ten in Son La, nine in Binh Dinh, four each in Thua Thien Hue, Quang Tri and Dak Nong, three in Hanoi, two each in Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Hau Giang, and one in Kon Tum.



This moring’s new confirmed cases of Covid-19 put the coronavirus tally of the country at 141,122, including 2,235 imported cases and 138,887 domestic infections.

The number of infections reported since the fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreaks hit Vietnam from April 27 to date was 137,317 cases, of these 32,710 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

Four localities have gone through 14 days without new infections in the community, consisting of Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Quang Ninh and Bac Kan.

Nine localities have not got cases of F1 that become F0, including Lao Cai, Ninh Binh, Kon Tum, Ha Giang, Son La, Lai Chau, Tuyen Quang, Quang Tri and Nam Dinh.

The country’s total number of 35,484patients has been given the all-clear. Among patients under treatment, 411 severe patients who have to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), 21 patients at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19 received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

On July 10, 407,283 more people received Covid-19 vaccine shots, bringing the total doses administered in the country to over 5,931,376 million. A total of 5,342,483 people have been vaccinated with one jab and 588,893 people have fully got two shots.

The Ministry of Health has asked the People’s Committes of provinces and cities nationwide to mobilize private health facilities to join the fight against Covid-19, receive and provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.

Two fiel hospitals no.3 and 4 offering 8,000 beds were set up in Binh Duong Province, bringing the total number of field hospitals in the province to four with 16,000 beds.





