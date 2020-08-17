52,681 people who have come to Da Nang from July 1 have made health declaration in medical clinics in 24 districts citywide; presently, 52,443 people are negative for the virus while 6 others are positive that the Ministry of Health has announced.



The city Center for Disease Control has announced additional 232 travelers returning from Da Nang City have been required to fill out their health declaration forms under the guidance of medical workers.

The Department of Health also announced the city has had 76 cases of Covid-19 and one patients was transferred from the Mekong Delta Province of Bac Lieu.

Of them, 62 were recoveries while 15 others were quarantined and under treatment in the Tropical Disease Hospital and the Hospital for Respiratory Disease in Cu Chi District.

In August 16 only, 199 suffering respiratory symptoms are being under isolation and undergoing tests. 169 of them are negative while 30 others are waiting for test result.

906 other people have been advised to stay at home for 14 days and 3,644 have stayed in different accommodations. The health sector has asked 22 crew members and 72 passengers of nine international flights as well as 10,900 passengers in domestic flights and trains and 318 sailors from 16 ships to fill health declaration forms.

Disease outbreak investigations have shown that 914 people had close contact or related with infected cases and 891 of them were tested negative. Medical workers will continue quarantine people to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Department of Health said that in the next time, the health sector has prepared all for isolation of 50 infection cases as well as testing for those with respiratory symptoms who come to medical facilities for treatment.

Moreover, the health sector will carry out tests on groups at high risk from coronavirus such as hire-drivers, traders in wholesale markets and employees in restaurants for early detection.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong