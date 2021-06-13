53 health care workers in HCMC infected with Covid-19 after full vaccination

53 health care workers of the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in District 5 are infected with Covid-19 after full vaccination

One staff of the hospital’s Information Technology Department experiencing Covid-19 symptoms on June 11 was later tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Hospital managers have reported to the city Department of Health urgently implementing quick screening and tracing measure by collecting samples of all medical staff in the hospital, especially those who had contacted the staff of the Information Technology Department.

Until this morning, of 887 people undergoing tests, 53 were positive and 834 were negative for SARS-CoV-2. Simultaneously, the hospital has also collected samples of 88 patients in departments such as tetanus, encephalitis, HIV/AIDS, chronic liver disease. All test results came out negative for SARS-CoV-2.

In prior periodic tests for medical staff who directly treat Covid-19 patients in the hospital, all results were negative.

Most of the 53 positive staff members isolated in the Infectious Department had no symptoms of Covid-19 and received two shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

The entire hospital was locked down from Saturday afternoon for disinfection and contact tracing.

Additionally, the hospital in coordination with the City Center for Disease Control has kept tracing contacts F1 and F2 in localities where medical workers are residing and fumigate all departments and personal items.

Last but not least, the hospital will work with researchers to keep an eye on positive cases who have had two shots of Covid-19 vaccines already to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Currently, the hospital is treating 94 cases of Covid-19 including its 53 medical staffs, 35 of them are in critical condition.

