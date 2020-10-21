57 hospitalizations due to food poisoning reported in Quang Nam Province

According to the hospital, from October 16 to yesterday, it has received 57 residents who suffered vomiting, fever, and belly pain. Physicians have provided examination and treatment.



Nineteen of them have been discharged from the infirmary while the rest are being under treatment.

As per the initial information, 35 people developed poisoning symptoms, which started within hours of eating contaminated banh mi of Truong Tho shop in Tam Nghia Commune while others suffered poisoning symptoms after eating fried seafood rice at a local eatery.

The hospital reported the incident to the medical center in Nui Thanh District and the province Food Safety Department which will take food samples for testing.





By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan