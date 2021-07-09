580,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in Tan Son Nhat Airport

Illustrative photo

This third batch is a portion of the 30 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses purchased by Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) from AstraZeneca in a deal inked between the Ministry of Health and Vietnam’s vaccine importer in November 2020.

Vietnam has so far received nearly 5.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including nearly one million AstraZeneca, through global vaccine access mechanism Covax and the bilateral development cooperation program between Vietnam and other countries.

AstraZeneca is the first Covid-19 vaccine licensed for use and supplied in large quantities in Vietnam aiming for supporting the government and the Health Ministry’s national vaccination program.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of July 8, a total of 3.9 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine dozes have been administered nationwide, contributing to protecting frontline healthcare workers and people in the priority groups.

Nitin Kapoor, President for Asia Area Frontier Markets at AstraZeneca and Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, said that, the company will continue to work with the Ministry of Health, WHO, UNICEF and VNVC to deliver millions more doses to Vietnam in the coming months to support Vietnam's efforts to protect public health.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan