60 Vietnamese people sign up for coronavirus vaccine trials

Dr. Quang yesterday revealed his Department has worked with the Military Medical Academy on the implementation of first phase of coronavirus vaccine trials scheduled in November.

Ministry-approved vaccine manufactured by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology will be trialed on 60 people in the first phase. According to Nanogen, if all procedures are completed and approved, it can make 20 millions of vaccine dozes monthly based on existing technology.



Also yesterday, the Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced additional 10 fresh cases of Covid-19 , who are Russian and Angolan. They were sent to quarantine medical centers at arrivals.

Vietnam has experienced 63 days without recording cases of Covid-19 in the community.





By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan