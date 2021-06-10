70 new Covid-19 cases reported on June 10 morning

Medical workers prepare for sample collection, Covid-19 testing in Viet Yen district, Bac Giang province Of the local cases, 16 were found in Bac Giang, 23 in Bac Ninh, 26 in Ho Chi Minh City, and one in Ha Tinh. As many as 50 cases were detected in quarantine or locked-down areas.



As of 6am on the day, the domestic tally stood at 8,020, of which 6,450 were recorded since the new wave started on April 27.

Since April 29, 3.29 million people have received Covid-19 testing.

Sixteen provinces that were hit by the pandemic have gone through 14 days without new infections.

The number of recoveries is 3,636, while fatalities related to Covid-19 reach 55.

Among the active patients, 224 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 75 twice and 72 thrice.

Currently, 187,749 people having close contact with confirmed Covid-19 patients are undertaking quarantine at concentrated quarantine sites and their residences.

On June 9, 29,967 additional people received Covid-19 vaccine shots. So far, nearly 1.39 million vaccine doses have been injected. The number of people getting two shots is 47,179.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that the ministry has worked to access more vaccine sources, while requesting COVAX and UNICEF to increase vaccine supplies to Vietnam.

The MoH called on citizens to follow the 5K message, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration), to help contain the outbreaks.