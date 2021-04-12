H. pylori is a common type of bacteria that grows in the digestive tract. It can cause inflammation and irritation of the stomach lining and ulcers. It has also been linked to duodenal ulcer and gastric ulcer.



Dr. Hoang is consulting patient infected with H. pylori

Helicobacter pylori infection can be spread through kissing, oral sex, and contaminated food or drinking water or through gastrointestinal techniques such as gastrointestinal endoscopy and nasopharyngoscopy.

Although more than half of the world's population are infected with H. pylori but not every detected case requires treatment.

In fact, only a few people infected with H. pylori have clinical symptoms.

Some patients often worry about H. pylori much because of lack of full understanding of the disease. On the contrary, others show their apparent indifference to the disease and even ignore the treatment.

Poor body, food, and water sanitation in non-industrialized countries may be contributing to the increased rate of the bacteria.

Therefore, if a patient is aware of the bacterium avoiding the risk factors and taking certain preventative measures, he/ she may be able to lower their risk of contracting a H. Pylori bacterial infection.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong