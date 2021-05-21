70-year-old woman becomes Vietnam’s 40th COVID-19 fatality

The latest fatality is a 70-year-old woman with a 20-year history of diabetes and other underlying medical conditions.



The Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi where a 70-year-old died on Thursday of COVID-related complications. Photo vietnamplus.vn

She was admitted to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on May 3 for treatment of hypertension, fever, diabetes and a previous stroke.

Two days later she tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately transferred to the intensive care unit.

Her condition began to deteriorate and she lost her fight for life on Thursday. The cause of death has been recorded as septic shock, SARS-CoV-2 infection in a stroke patient with hypertension and diabetes.