79 percent hospitals meet safety requirements against Covid-19

The Ministry organized a virtual meeting on safety requirement ensuring in hospitals connecting with 700 facilities countrywide yesterday.

The Ministry announced by September 30, of 1,380 hospitals and medical clinics across the country filled the online survey of safety rating, 1,089 of them are safe while 263 other facilities are a bit safe and 28 another facilities are unsafe.



Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son pointed out that Covid-19 pandemic is spreading complicatedly in the world and it has shown no sign of slowing down globally.

Despite no cases of community transmission for 30 days, Vietnam reopened international flights carrying imported cases. Without determination to quarantine people, Vietnam will have outbreaks of Covid-19; therefore, hospitals are required to tighten control over new cases.

Associate Professor Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Medical Services Administration said that the Ministry has issued safety criteria for hospitals.





By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan