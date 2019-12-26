800-gram baby saved after 80 days of critical care

After 80 days of intensive care, the newborn has been handed over to the mother. A boy born premature to an infertile couple who achieved pregnancy using In vitro fertilization (IVF) was born in just 26 weeks. In this period, the chances of survival are slim, as the vital organs of the baby are not developed.



When the mother was 24 weeks pregnant, she was hospitalized because of amniotic fluid leaking. Doctors advised the mother to remove the baby or else it would threaten her life.

She decided to move to Hanh Phuc International Hospital for further examination.

At 25 weeks and five days she was back in hospital because her waters broke and she went into labor four days later. However, the baby was pale and had breathing problem; accordingly, he was taken care in intensive care unit.

After 80 days, he weighed 2,65 kilogram and his Retinopathy of Prematurity was normal.

He was discharged on November 2. Now he weighs 4.5 kilogram.

Preterm birth complications are the leading cause of death among children under 5 years of age, according to the World Health Organization.

