90 percent of residents in HCMC to have electronic health record by 2025

He made the statement at a yesterday meeting between a delegation from the Ministry of Health and the Department upon implementation of electronic health record software in health stations in districts connecting with the Ministry’s portal.



Touring around the city, inspectors dropped by a health center in ward 15 in Tan Binh District where is managing 300 electronic health records. The center is one of 110 first grass root medical stations in the city applying the e-health record software for over one year.

Head of the center Dr. Chau Quang Khai said that the software has facilitated staffs in the center much. Staffs have no more wasted their time searching for patients’ paper records. Administrative staffs find it easy in keeping patients’ medical records after applying the e-health record .

It is scheduled that the city will finish e-health record software synchronously in 319 grass root medical facilities after one year implementation.

Ha Anh Duc from the Ministry of Health said that some 11,600 of grass root medical clinics in the country have been using the e-health record software.

Electronic health records contain a patient’s medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results; allow access to evidence-based tools that providers can use to make decisions about a patient’s care and automate and streamline provider workflow

By Thanh Son - Translated by Dan Thuy